Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

REG opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

