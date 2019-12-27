Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will post $523.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $555.70 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported sales of $565.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SQM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 542,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 123,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,719.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 343,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

