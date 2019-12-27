Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.82, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

