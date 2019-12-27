Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.82, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.