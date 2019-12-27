Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Valvoline posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Valvoline stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

