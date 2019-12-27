Analysts Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 462,224 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

