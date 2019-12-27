Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,802 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 322,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 280,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 18,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,060. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

