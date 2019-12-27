Analysts Set Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) PT at $9.70

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.91. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

