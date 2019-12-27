Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $30.50

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

CENT stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

