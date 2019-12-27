Analysts Set Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) PT at $17.33

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 1,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,091. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $520.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

