Analysts Set Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) PT at $29.93

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE IRM opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,460,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 291,618 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

