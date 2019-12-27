Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $15.00

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $93,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

