AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.53

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 78930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

