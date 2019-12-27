Analyzing Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -25.69% -2.68% -1.72% Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Five Point and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Nam Tai Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 20.73 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -19.06 Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 664.84 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

