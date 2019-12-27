Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Short Interest Update

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 28th total of 750,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 883,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Anixter International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixter International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 52,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

