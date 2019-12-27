Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 28th total of 22,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after buying an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of APA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.92. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apache will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

