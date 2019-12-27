Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 335,863 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

