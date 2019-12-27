Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 69.5% in December

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the November 28th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,282.52% and a negative net margin of 158.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 75,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

