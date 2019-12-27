Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $394.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 20623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 479.35. The company has a market cap of $108.60 million and a PE ratio of -142.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24.

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland bought 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £8,991.50 ($11,827.81).

About Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

