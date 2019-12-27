Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV opened at $13.48 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.