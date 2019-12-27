Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.