Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.15. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.