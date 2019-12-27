Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.78. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

