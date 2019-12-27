Argus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

