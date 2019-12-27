ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 28th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $20.09 on Friday. ArQule has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

