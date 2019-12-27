Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $217,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.