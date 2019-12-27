Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.62

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $37.15. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 3,337 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARTNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 153,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.