ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$324,622.50 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.04 and a 1-year high of C$22.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

