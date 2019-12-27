Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.24

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 239.24 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), with a volume of 94889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.91 ($3.08).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.07. The company has a market cap of $155.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72.

In other Aurora Investment Trust news, insider David Stevenson purchased 4,100 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717 ($12,782.16).

About Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

