Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $613.80

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 613.80 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 604 ($7.95), with a volume of 110805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598.40 ($7.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 560.93 ($7.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

