Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in Avangrid by 62.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 237,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,413,000 after purchasing an additional 183,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 363.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 166,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avangrid by 405.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 106,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

