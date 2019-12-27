Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.36

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $280.36 and traded as low as $266.33. Avation shares last traded at $269.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 280.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Avation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

