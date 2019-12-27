AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $794.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 788.05 ($10.37), with a volume of 6618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856.50 ($11.27).

The firm has a market cap of $865.56 million and a PE ratio of 22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 752.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.