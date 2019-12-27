B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $686.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

