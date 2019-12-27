Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 128.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,484,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 834,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

