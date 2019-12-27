Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $625.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $33,808.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at $304,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $831,505. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

