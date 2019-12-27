Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:BSE remained flat at $GBX 12.25 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.