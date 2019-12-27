BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

BCBP opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

