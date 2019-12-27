Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth $404,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Beigene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGNE opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Beigene has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

