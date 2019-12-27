Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYSI. William Blair began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Beyondspring stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.21. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.