BidaskClub Downgrades Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Strong Sell

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. Paychex has a twelve month low of $62.86 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

