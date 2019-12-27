BidaskClub Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Sell

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

