BidaskClub Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Sell

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in United Fire Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.