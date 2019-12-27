BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 93.7% in December

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKYI shares. ValuEngine cut BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.