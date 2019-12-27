Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,140. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.