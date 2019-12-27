Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Biogen also reported sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 232,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.98. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

