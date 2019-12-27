BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,931. The stock has a market cap of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

