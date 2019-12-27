Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 64.9% in December

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biomerica stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRA. ValuEngine downgraded Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

