BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $22.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

