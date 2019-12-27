BitBall 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,066.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 89.5% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $356,767.00 and $34,066.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063617 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,212.77 or 0.99772562 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

