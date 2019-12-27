Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 7.7% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $203.62 or 0.02774367 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, Bithumb, RightBTC and Binance. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.70 billion and $1.94 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00546782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,189,950 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, ACX, CoinEgg, OKEx, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, BitForex, Bleutrade, BTC Markets, Poloniex, ABCC, C2CX, CoinTiger, B2BX, xBTCe, Bitsane, Bit2C, CEX.IO, Binance, Liquid, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, EXX, Bibox, Crex24, Koinim, BTC Trade UA, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Coinfloor, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, BTCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, GOPAX, BitBay, Kuna, Exrates, Allcoin, Coinsquare, WEX, QBTC, QuadrigaCX, cfinex, RightBTC, Braziliex, Bit-Z, HBUS, COSS, Coinbase Pro, Tidex, Coindeal, Gatecoin, OKCoin International, Indodax, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BigONE, CoinBene, Huobi, Koineks, Koinex, Bitbns, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Independent Reserve, Ovis, Bitinka, CoinExchange, FCoin, BtcTrade.im, TOPBTC, Liqui, CPDAX, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Bitbank, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Iquant, IDCM, Kraken, UEX, Coinhub, YoBit, WazirX, Upbit, MBAex, Zebpay, DSX, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Buda, Bitso, Coinnest, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Mercado Bitcoin, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, Mercatox, Bitstamp, bitFlyer, Zaif, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Graviex, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bisq and OTCBTC. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

